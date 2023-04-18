Behind the play of its top singles players Kamaile Correa and Lana Osman, Kelso handed Evergreen a 4-2 defeat on the indoor courts of the Mint Valley Racquet and Fitness Club, Monday.

Correa defeated Evergreen’s Shayla Tran by scores of 6-3, 3-6, 1-0 (10-3) in the No. 1 singles match. The two teams settled on a 10-point tiebreaker for any matches that needed a third set due to the indoor court time restrictions.

Osman, meanwhile, earned a straight sets victory over the Plainsmen’s Dani Delgado-Garcia in the No. 2 singles, 6-0, 6-0.

“Lana and her opponent had long rallies, but Lana was always determined to hit one more ball, waiting patiently for her opponent to make an error,” Kelso coach Mary Chennault said.

Christina Nguyen of Evergreen took down the Hilanders’ Abbi Doyle in the third and final singles match by scores of 6-3, 7-5.

Evergreen also won in the No. 1 doubles match where the team of Vanessa Quintero and Ashley Leon-Marin topped Kelso’s duo of Netty Mauer and Peyton Lindeman 6-1, 6-3.

Kelso would rebound in the rest of the doubles matches to pull out the team win. Twin sisters Rylie and Taylor Nelsen beat Evergreen’s pairing of Bernie Surratt and Nina Truong 6-3, 7-6.

“The Nelsen twins were fresh off a tiebreaker from our last match and they got to play another today when the score was 6-6 in the second set,” noted Chennault. “This time they pulled out the win and fought hard for every point.”

Finally, in the third doubles match, Kelso’s tandem of Cali Cannon and Marlene Nieto-Verde defeated Aaliyah Scott and Grace Huang of Evergreen 6-2, 6-0.

“Cali and Marlene played very aggressive tennis,” Chennault said. “They were smashing volleys at the net and it was fun to watch.”

Kelso (4-3, 3-1 league) was slated to head to W.F. West on Tuesday for its next match but wound up rained out. The Lassies are scheduled to host Battle Ground on Thursday at 3:30 p.m., weather permitting.