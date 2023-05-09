The Lassies picked up a 5-1 win over Evergreen in 3A Greater St. Helens League girls tennis play on their home courts, Monday. Kelso swept the doubles matches against the Plainsmen and dropped just one singles match to secure the team victory.

In No. 1 singles play Kamaile Correa defeated Evergreen’s Shayla Tran by scores of 6-4, 6-2.

“Kamaile was striking the ball well and stayed consistent throughout the match,” Kelso coach Mary Chennault said. “She faced Shayla earlier in the season and won in three sets. This time she finished the match quickly in two sets and had a great win today.”

The No. 2 singles match also fell in Kelso’s favor when Lana Osman dispatched Dani Delgado-Garcia (6-0, 6-1).

“Lana is playing so consistent. She had another great match today,” Chennault noted. “Lana was hitting well placed ground strokes and moved (her) opponent all around the court.”

The Lassies’ lone loss on the day came at No. 3 singles where Abbie Doyle dropped her match with Christina Nguyen by scores of 6-2, 6-4.

Kelso’s No. 1 doubles team of Netty Mauer and Payton Lindeman took the long way to victory over Vanessa Quintero and Ashley Leon-Martin after dropping the first set. The Lassies’ top pairing came back to take a 2-6, 7-6, 6-4 win.

“Netty and Payton came back after losing the first set and showed great determination to win the second set,” Chennault said. “They were placing the ball well and taking advantage of shots at the net.”

In the No. 2 doubles match Kelso twins Rylie Nelsen and Taylor Nelsen defeated Bernadine Surratt and Jasmeen Kaur with the help of a tiebreaker, 7-6, 6-4.

“The Nelsens have been getting lots of practice playing tie-breakers lately,” pointed out Chennault. “They played another one today and stayed calm under pressure to win a close first set and then played tough tennis in the second set. They keep improving every match and it is fun to watch!”

The Lassies completed the doubles sweep with the help of Callie Coburn and Cali Cannon who took out Aaliya Scott and Sarah Sarachka with scores of 6-4, 6-4.

“Callie and Cali adjusted to their opponents well,” Chennault said. “ Callie Coburn was placing her ground strokes cross court and deep. She was setting the points up well for her partner to hit smash volleys at the net.”

Kelso was set to play a JV/C-squad match at Mark Morris on Tuesday. The varsity Lassies will begin play in the district tournament on Friday at the Vancouver Tennis Center.