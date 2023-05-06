Behind the play of its singles players, Kelso earned a 5-1 match win over Heritage in 3A Greater St. Helens League girl tennis action on the indoor courts at Mint Valley Racquet and Fitness Complex, Friday.

Kamaile Correa played a patient, error-free match against Heritage’s Elvira Albulov in the No. 1 singles match, winning 6-1, 6-0.

“Kamaile had some great first serves,” Kelso coach Mary Chennault said. “Kamaile was coming to the net on short balls and playing well at the net.”

Lana Osman picked up a straight sets win over Nicole Benedict in the No. 2 singles match for the Lassies by also playing clean tennis. Osman won by scores of 6-0, 6-0. Marlene Nieto-Verde completed Kelso’s sweep in singles play by defeating Maria Gonzales-Sanchez in straight sets 6-0, 6-0.

“Marlene is fast on the court and always willing to hustle for every ball,” Chennault said. “She played well and moved her opponent around the court.”

Heritage picked up its lone win of the match in doubles where its tandem of Nina Nguyen and Yasmin Barron handed Kelso’s pairing of Netty Mauer and Payton Lindeman a three-set loss 2-6, 6-1, 1-0 (11-9). All third sets were played as 10-point tiebreakers due to the rules of the indoor court.

“Netty and Payton were so close tonight, but came up a little short at the end of the match,” said Chennault.

Kelso would come back in the second and third doubles matches where the pairings of Rylie Nelsen and Taylor Nelsen as well as Callie Coburn and Cali Cannon defeated their respective Heritage opponents.

The Nelsen sisters played a three-set match against the duo of Kennedi Moist and Elizabeth Maus, winning 4-6, 6-3, 1-0 (14-12).

“The Nelsen twins got warmed up after the first set and started hitting great shots and adjusting to the hard serve of their opponents,” said Chennault. “Taylor had good ground strokes today and would set up Rylie to hit volley winners at the net. They had a very close third-set 10–point tiebreaker and fought off match point to come back and win."

Coburn and Cannon beat Emoen Meadors and Ithandi Mercias in straight sets 6-2, 6-3. Cannon carried her pairing with a pin-point serve which generated several aces in the match.

Kelso is slated to host Evergreen in a league match on Monday at 3:30 p.m.