3A High School Girls Soccer: Karysn Ross 'magic' shot puts Kelso over Central Kitsap at Districts

LAKEWOOD — The deeper Tuesday’s 3A bi-district semifinal against Central Kitsap extended into the 80-minute regulation time knotted in a scoreless stalemate, the more certain Kelso head coach Kyle Tatro was that his stalwart sophomore midfielder was going to deliver some “Karsyn magic.”

Karysyn Ross finally got her moment in the fourth minute of a five-minute sudden death overtime period when she was awarded a free kick just outside of the penalty box at Harry E. Lang Stadium.

The Hilanders’ regular season leading scorer stood over the ball confidently as the Cougars situated their wall and the goalkeeper took her position. Noticing the Central Kitsap goalkeeper playing well off the near post, Ross picked a spot in the top near corner.

Her strike was pinpoint and her goal gave Kelso a 1-0 win that positioned the Hilanders just one win shy of a trip to the state tournament.

“I was just looking to see where the goalie was at and she was kind of farther on the right side, so there was a lot of space on that left,” described Ross of her game-winning shot. “I was like, ‘If I just hit it with enough power and curve I’ll hopefully be able to beat the goalie.’ And I did."

The buildup to that moment made it even sweeter after the Hilanders kept elimination at bay for a full match, and then some.

“This was really, really exciting,” Ross added. “We knew this was going to be a tough game coming in and I think we had control of the game. It was just a matter of time until we got a goal.”

Kelso head coach Kyle Tatro anticipated a defensive battle and that’s what the Hilanders found themselves locked in for all 80 minutes of regulation time.

“Credit to Central Kitsap, they are a really good, solid team. They know what they want to do. They have good ideas offensively. They are a strong defensive team as well. They put pressure on you in the back,” said Tatro. “So I think both teams coming together, it was going to be a defensive battle because we’re a good match.”

That’s exactly what fans in attendance witnessed. For the duration of regulation play, possession oscillated between the two sides with neither team able to hold the ball in their opponent’s half for an extended period. But at every turn the back four of Kelso's defense, headlined by centerbacks Josie Settle and Sadie Schierscher, held firm against the speedy attack of Cougars’ forwards Maleia Dayao and Theresa Castro.

On the other end, it was the back three of the Cougars holding up well against the Hilanders’ attack led by Karsyn and Skylar Ross, Maya Swanson and Mikalah Boucher. Both teams were forced wide and were unable to link up passes in the final third to generate many threatening shots on goal.

At halftime, the score held 0-0 while the Hilanders owned just a 2-0 advantage in shots on goal, and a 2-0 advantage on corner kicks.

However, an uptick in energy from Kelso was noticeable as soon as the second half got under way. The Hilanders brought more vigor to their press and passed over the top of the Cougars’ back line at every opportunity.

Still, few chances to attack the net presented themselves.

It wasn't until the 49th minute that Kelso would get another shot on goal. Then in the 63rd minute, a well-placed corner kick came to Karsyn Ross just outside of the six-yard box. Ross was able to volley the ball towards the goal and the Central Kitsap keeper made a diving stop.

Central Kitsap poured on the pressure in the Hilanders’ half of the field over the next 10 minutes, getting its best look of the game when Cougars’ freshman forward Maleia Dayao snuck through the Hilanders’ back line and rang a shot off the cross bar.

On that one possession the Cougars had Kelso goalkeeper Tara Liebe beat. It was the only time that could be said all game.

Liebe finished with three saves to notch the clean sheet, while doing a superb job as an 11th player on the pitch by supporting her teammates in the back and stepping up to stop promising Central Kitsap attacks.

“(Liebe) was playing great,” Tatro said. “She was doing everything we needed her to do beyond just making save. That was really important for our team, coming out, being aggressive, clearing any potential dangers. Tara was phenomenal tonight. She should be proud of her effort.”

With neither side able to break through over 80 minutes and some stoppage time, the game went into a five minute sudden death overtime period.

Three minutes in, Karysn Ross secured a throw in just outside of the Cougars’ penalty area, saw some space in the center and attacked it by working left to right across the face of the Cougars’ goal. A Central Kitsap defender made a clumsy attempt at a tackle, taking Ross’ legs out from behind and a foul was called just outside of the penalty area.

It was at that point that coach Tatro was confident his sophomore would create some magic.

“I was pretty confident she was going to be able to put it on frame and at least make the goalie make a save,” said Tatro.

In fact, Ross bent her shot into the top corner at the near post. The Central Kitsap keeper had no chance. The Kelso players erupted and mobbed Ross, and all that as left was to ride out the final whistle.

“I just knew that if we kept pressing and pressing, (Central Kitsap was) going to eventually get tired and if we kept looking for those shots, they were going to eventually fall,” said Karsyn Ross. “I’m just trying to do my best to help out the team and I think it’s really cool that we’re still in this district tournament and it’s so fun to be able to do it with the people on my team.”

With the victory, Kelso advanced to the penultimate round of the 3A bi-district tournament. The Hilanders will play Mountain View on Thursday back in Lakewood at Harry E. Lang Stadium with a trip to the state tournament on the line. If Kelso loses, it will have one more opportunity to make State in a loser-out game on Saturday.

“Anytime we can advance out of league…and go to Districts, give ourselves a chance to go play at State is a great season,” said Tatro. “These girls have been working hard ever since school ended, putting in the workouts, the extra effort and I’m really proud of the work they’ve put in and I think they are, too.”