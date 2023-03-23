Seniors Emma Ramey and Vivian Nguyen each hit the ball well Thursday to lead Kelso to a 38-12 team win over Heritage in the 3A Greater St. Helen’s League contest held at Three Rivers Golf Course.

Ramey and Nguyen scored 10 points on the par-36 front nine at Three Rivers using the Stableford scoring system which awards one point for a bogey, two points for a par, three points for a birdie, four points for an eagle and five for an albatross. Scores worse than bogey do not lose points under the scoring system.

Nguyen and Ramey shared the medal as high-scorers in the match. Kelso’s other two golfers – Mallory Scruggs and Khloe Palmer – each finished with nine points, just behind their teammates.

Kelso coach Pat Connors let it be known that his girls are not satisfied with their respective scores this early in the season.

“It was a nice win, but I know the girls are frustrated with their scores,” Connors said. “We are really focusing on some swing changes right now. Things will get better as long as we stay the course.”

Heritage fielded just three golfers out of the possible five in a varsity match. Its top golfer, Brooklyn Hockley, finished with seven Stableford points. Taylor Moody had one point and Anna Lee posted four points for the Timberwolves.

The win was Kelso’s second of the season, improving the team to 2-1. The Hilanders are scheduled to take on Battle Ground Tuesday at Three Rivers Golf Course. The first tee time is set for 2:30 p.m.