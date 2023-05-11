Kelso was able to qualify a pair of golfers for the bi-District 3/4 girls golf tournament when Mallory Scruggs and Emma Ramey came in under the cut at Mint Valley between Tuesday and Wednesday.

"It was two long days for them (on the) first warm days of the year," Kelso coach Pat Connors said. "Proud of them (and) can't wait to see what we do next (week)."

Annika Yah of Mountain View won the tournament with a total score of 155 between the two days. She entered the clubhouse after Day 1 with a round of 79 that left her 13 strokes in the lead. Jocie Snyder of Evergreen finished in second place with a score of 187.

Scruggs placed seventh for Kelso with a score of 217. She fired off a 105 on Day 1. Ramey made the cut with a score of 234 that was good enough for 8th place overall. Her best round came on the opening day when she finished on 115.

Khloe Palmer earned the second alternate spot out of District play after firing a 257.

"I thought our third could get through if she had two good days," Connors said. "She missed it by four shots."

Mountain View won the tournament with a score of 819. Prairie finished in second with a score of 864. Both teams will advance all of their golfers to the next round. Kelso did not file a complete team score.

The bi-district tournament will be held at Auburn Golf Course next Wednesay and Thursday.