The Kelso girls golf team brought its regular season slate to a close, Thursday, in a loss to Mountain View at Three Rivers Golf Course.

With just three golfers in its lineup the Lassies fell 76-38 using the Stableford scoring system.

Annika Yeh earned match medalist honors for the Thunder with a round of 42 that was good for 30 points. Kahlia Holmes finished on 51 for Mountain View that earned 20 points, while Camryn Perry notched a round of 56 that was good for 16 points.

The Thunder saw their score rounded out by Ashlyn Olsen (63) and Jo Maratos (63) who earned nine and 10 points, respectively.

Kelso was paced by Emma Ramey's round of 56 that picked up 15 points. Mallory Scruggs added 11 points on 64 strokes, and Khloe Palmer put up a dozen points on 68 swings.

The Lassies will return to action at the League Championships on May 9-10.