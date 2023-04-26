VANCOUVER — The Lassies picked up a 3A Greater St. Helens League win on the golf course, Tuesday, with a 44-24 victory over Evergreen using the Stableford scoring system at Fairway Village.

Emma Ramey was the match medalist for Kelso with a round of 20.

"Career day for Ramey," Kelso coach Pat Connors said.

Mallory Scruggs kept the Lassies plugging away with a final score of 16, while Khloe Palmer notched a score of 8 for the visitors.

The Plainsmen were paced by Josie Snyder's round of 14 over nine holes of the par 34 course.

Kelso was set to host Mark Morris on Wednesday before bringing Mountain View to the best drained golf course in Western Washington on Thursday.