Three Rivers Golf course mostly lived up to its reputation, Thursday, when it put the volcanic silt beneath the greens and fairways to work and drained the skies well enough to allow the Kelso girls to take on Prairie in a 3A Greater St. Helens League match.

And while complete scores were not available, it’s an accomplishment in and of itself that the girls were able to complete their nine-hole lap without getting bogged down in the mud or swamped in the quicksand traps.

“Very tough conditions to play in today,” noted Kelso coach Pat Connors. "The greens had way too much standing water on them. (I'm) very proud of the girls dealing with the conditions."

Mallory Scruggs scored a 12 for the Lassies using the Stableford scoring system. Emma Ramey finished on 11 for Kelso while Khloe Palmer notched a round of 8.

Scores for the Prairie golfers were not available. While not confirmed, it’s entirely possible their scorecards simply disintegrated in the downpour.

Kelso is set to return to the tee box on Tuesday with a match against Evergreen at Fairway Village.