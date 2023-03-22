Kelso’s side of four varsity golfers fell to Battleground 47-36 using Stableford scoring in a varsity golf match held at Three Rivers Golf Course, Tuesday.

Emma Ramey delivered a score of 16 over nine holes on the par-36 front nine to earn the girls medal in the match for Kelso.

Brooke Allen and Tatum Hauge each posted scores of 13 for Battleground.

Mallory Scruggs finished with a Stableford score of 11, Vivian Nguyen five and Khloe Palmer notched four points for the Hilanders.

Kelso is slated to return to its home links at Three Rivers on Thursday when it hosts Heritage at 2:30 p.m.