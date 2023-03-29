A pair of first-half goals were enough to lift Mountain View to a 2-0 win over Kelso in 3A Greater St. Helens play through a steady rain at Schroeder Field, Tuesday.

Searching for its first win of the season, Kelso was inundated with pressure from the Thunder in the first half. Mountain View’s strong midfield play led by senior Caleb Gosney and sophomore Daniel Reyes continually won possession in the center of the pitch and turned up field against the Hilanders' back line.

Mountain View (1-6-1, 1-2 league) scored in the 12th minute when Gosney launched a throw in about 10 yards up from the end line directly into the goal box. Gosney’s powerful, high-arcing throw sliced towards the far post catching Kelso keeper Wyatt Little by surprise. Little reached an arm out to try to parry the shot away, but was unable to get enough of the ball and it grazed his fingertips as it fell into the side netting for the game's opening goal.

“That was a situation, I didn’t know what was behind me so I jumped up and tried to get the ball,” Little said. “Because I touched it and it went in the goal, it counted. It’s tough when kids can throw the ball all the way across the field. You can’t really practice against that when you don’t have anyone who can do it.”

The Thunder followed that fortunate sequence with a second goal off more offensive pressure in the Kelso half of the field. Mountain View pushed the ball wide to the corner where it was played into the penalty box by midfielder Jose Pichardo. Kelso defenders attempted to clear the ball out of the box, but it squirted free to Mountain View sophomore Daniel Reyes who slipped it into the goal in the 17th minute for his team’s second goal.

Kelso did a better job of limiting crosses into the box after that score. The problem was its own inability to sustain any real offensive threat in the Mountain View half of the pitch. Any time the Hilanders were able to get the ball up the field, Mountain View was quickly able to regain possession and send the ball right back into the Kelso end.

“We knew it wasn’t going to be an easy game at all,” admitted Little. “The second half, my defense was on it. They were getting to the ball, getting it out, no nonsense.”

Little finished with 10 saves including a strong save on a hard, low shot at the near post in the 65th minute. It was Mountain View’s best shot on net since their previous goal. The Thunder would have a couple more good looks on crosses into the Kelso penalty box near the end of the half, but the Hilanders managed to keep the score where it stood, with a little help from the cross bar.

Though it played a much stingier game defensively in the second half, Kelso still failed to string together enough passes in the Mountain View half to generate scoring opportunities. Whenever the Hilanders’ midfield gained possession with time and space, the group was unable to link up with their strikers further up the field. It’s an element of the team’s game that coach Kyle Tatro would like to see his team improve upon over the coming weeks.

“There is definitely (opportunity to) create more goal scoring opportunities. I think we can get the ball into the wide areas a bit more, into some of our more dynamic players like Landen Burgoyne,” Tatro said. “He’s a good player. We need to find his feet and let him be able to create a bit more. Brynn (Blonshine), he’s a phenomenal player as well, capable of scoring goals. So if we can find those wide areas, and those guys in space we’ll be able to connect and combine a little bit more.”

Despite his team's inability to generate their own scoring chances, Tatro was happy with what he saw from his team.

“We played great. I’m really happy with what we did,” stated Tatro. “I thought we were able to connect with a lot of good passes and we did a really good job of adjusting to their midfield, trying to neutralize their strengths."

Even with another loss, Tatro saw a turning point for his squad which he hopes the team can build on as it nears an extended layoff with Spring Break.

“I think tonight was pivotal for them,” Tatro added. “They morphed from just a bunch of guys that like to play soccer into a real Kelso team. So I’m really happy with tonight’s performance and what they did. I think it’s a turning point in our season.”

Kelso (0-7-1, 0-2) will host Heritage at 7 p.m. on Thursday.