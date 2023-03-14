BATTLE GROUND — The Hilanders played Battle Ground to a scoreless tie over the 40 minutes of their league-opening boy soccer match, Monday, but still wound up on the wrong end a 2-1 outcome after a rough opening to the second half.

Following the intermission Kelso allowed two goals in rapid succession and had to play catchup over the final 35 minutes and change.

With short time on the clock Kaden Cox was able to slot home a score for the Hilanders but the Kelso boys couldn’t find the equalizers before full time.

Kelso (0-2, 0-1) will play Friday at Seton Catholic.