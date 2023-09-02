Owen Toms needed multiple towels to keep his hands dry in addition to the grips on his clubs.

Toms did the best he could to avoid losing control of his club during a swing, something several of his fellow competitors dealt with during Kelso’s first golf match of the season at Three Rivers Golf Course on Thursday.

A weather system blew in off the Pacific Ocean, bringing the first sustained rain showers in several weeks to Cowlitz County. The timing was poor for the boys golf teams of Kelso and Skyview, who dealt with soggy fairways and standing water on several greens.

Despite the conditions, Kelso hung on for a 181-188 win against Skyview behind Isaac Lemmons’ 38 over the par-36 front nine. The boys played from the white tees which stretch out to 3,017 yards at Three Rivers.

Rounding out Kelso’s top four scores were Rex Burt with a 45, Toms with a 48 and dueling 49’s from Soren Guttormsen and Carsen Shipman. The Hilanders’ sixth varsity golfer, Gavin Eades, turned in a round of 50.

Eades struggled with the conditions, as did the majority of the golfers on the course Thursday. With the amount of water on the greens, judging speed was nearly impossible. It’s akin to putting on velcro.

“It’s hard,” Eades said midway through his round. “The greens are terrible. You can’t putt anything out. It just makes it really hard.”

Somehow Lemmons found a way to play a strong round of golf. He hit a good approach shot on hole 4, which landed short of the green and settled on the fringe. In a rare miscue for Lemmons on the day, he left his par putt short and settled for a bogey.

Lemmons bounced back with a par on No. 7, his birdie putt from 50 feet skirting the water hazard forming on the green and falling two revolutions shy of dropping.

“It would have been a great birdie, but I’ll take the six-inch tap-in par,” Lemmons said.

Asked how hard he had to hit the putt given all the water on the green surface and his distance from the cup, he estimated, “Probably an eight out of 10. So pretty hard.”

“It was a great round by (Lemmons),” Kelso coach Pat Connors said. “He found a way to score with almost every green having standing water on (it). That was his first varsity match of his career. His hard work all summer paid off for him.”

Skyview was led by Braeden Reese, who posted a 44. Caleb Anderson turned in 47, while Oliver Heck shot 48 and Joseph Mentele 49 to round out Skyview’s top four scores.

Coach Connors thought the rest of his varsity team, sans Lemmons, saw their game severely impacted by the conditions.

“I think the rest of the team let the conditions get to them,” Connors said. “We have to learn how to deal with adversity. We didn’t score well today and the conditions had a lot to do with it, but I expect them to bounce back next week at Tri Mountain.”

Lemmons and Kelso will tee it up on Thursday at Tri Mountain Golf Course against Heritage. The first tee time is scheduled for 2:30 p.m.