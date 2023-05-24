OLYMPIA — The super Burt Bros. ran out of lives on the golf course, Tuesday, as both missed the cut on Day 1 of the 3A boys golf state tournament at Indian Summer Country Club.

Rex Burt finished on 84 and Gunnar Burt fired off a round of 94 on the par 72 course. The cut to advance to the second day of competition was set at 82.

“(I’m) very proud of our season qualifying two to the state tournament,” Kelso coach Pat Connors said. “Rex played a solid backside to just miss the cut….We had a rough start to the back but (Rex) hit a lot of great shots coming down the stretch to put himself into scoring positions.”

With a round of 12-over par, Rex Burt finished in a tie for 73rd place on Day 1. The pace was set by Max Herendeen of Bishop Blanchet who finished on 70 in the opening round to lead the field by one shot.

Gunnar Burt’s round left him tied for 123rd after his final 18 holes, but those numbers hardly do justice to his contributions for the Hilanders.

“Gunnar has been a great teammate his entire high school career,” Connors said. “He played real well last week but just couldn’t get a rhythm going yesterday. He competed hard the entire time out there. It was great to watch his golf game mature for the last four years.”