AUBURN — A pair of Kelso golfers hit the links at the Auburn Golf Course for the two-day 3A bi-district 3/4 tournament Monday and Tuesday. And after 36 holes Gunnar Burt and Rex Burt had both qualified for the 3A state tournament.

Gunnar finished with rounds of 86 and 82 over the par-71 course for a 168 total that was good enough for tenth place. Rex, a sophomore, shot rounds of 84 and 83 for a 167 total that placed him sixth overall.

The cut was 171.

“They need to get better from 125 yards and in,” Kelso coach Pat Connors said. “We will work on our wedge play this week. We played average (at Auburn), I know if we eliminate some mistakes, we can break 80.”

Both golfers will move on to compete in the 3A state tournament at Indian Summer Golf Course in Olympia beginning next Tuesday.