agate

3A Greater St. Helens All-League Girls Tennis

Kamaile Correa Kelso girls tennis

Kelso's Kamaile Correa returns a shot during the girls singles final at the 3A district tennis tournament at Club Green Meadows on Saturday, May 14, 2022. 

 Tim Martinez The Columbian

Player of the Year (singles)

Kamaile Correa, Kelso

Player of the Year (doubles)

Lexi Frost and Ari Haygood, Mountain View

1st Team

Singles

Susan Hong, Mountain View

Elsa Bice, Prairie

Jasmin Chu, Mountain View

Doubles

Emma Av and Brynn DeSantis, Mountain View

Macy Grafton and Maggie Waddell, Kelso

Faith Reieve and Annika Reive, Mountain View

SECOND TEAM

Singles

Betty To, Evergreen

Shayla Tran, Evergreen

Amelia Nelson, Prairie

Andrea Gutierrez-Hernandez, Kelso

Doubles

Azalia Coronado and Asley Leon-Marin, Evergreen

Abby Lemmon and Corissa Weimer, Prairie

Christina Nguyen and Nina Truong, Evergreen

Netty Mauer and Ella Chennault, Kelso

