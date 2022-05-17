3A Greater St. Helens All-League Girls Tennis

Player of the Year (singles)
Kamaile Correa, Kelso
Player of the Year (doubles)
Lexi Frost and Ari Haygood, Mountain View
1st Team
Singles
Susan Hong, Mountain View
Elsa Bice, Prairie
Jasmin Chu, Mountain View
Doubles
Emma Av and Brynn DeSantis, Mountain View
Macy Grafton and Maggie Waddell, Kelso
Faith Reieve and Annika Reive, Mountain View
SECOND TEAM
Singles
Betty To, Evergreen
Shayla Tran, Evergreen
Amelia Nelson, Prairie
Andrea Gutierrez-Hernandez, Kelso
Doubles
Azalia Coronado and Asley Leon-Marin, Evergreen
Abby Lemmon and Corissa Weimer, Prairie
Christina Nguyen and Nina Truong, Evergreen
Netty Mauer and Ella Chennault, Kelso