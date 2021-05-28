3A Golf: Kelso's Dolan wins district title

WOODLAND — Liz Dolan capped off one of the most decorated golf careers in Kelso history with one more crown, finishing with a two-day score of 154 at Lewis River Golf Course to win the 3A District IV girls title Thursday.
The title wraps up a season filled with milestones for the senior. Dolan started the shortened 2021 slate by setting the school record for a single round, carding a 2-under 33 on April 21 against Evergreen. Then she matched that score on May 12 against Prairie, in a game punctuated by her first career hole-in-one.
“Honestly, she’s one of the best players to ever come through our program,” coach Pat Connors said.
It’s Dolan’s second District title; she won the crown as a sophomore in 2019. Both of her first two seasons with the Hilanders ended with a trip to the state tournament. COVID-19 canceled her junior season entirely, and the localized restart for WIAA in 2021 means she won’t get another chance to compete for a state title this year either.
“The amount of work Liz has put into the sport over the last 10 years, is why she is where she’s at,” Connors said. “She’s put a lot of time into the sport.”
Dolan led by one stroke over Mountain View’s Annika Yeh after the first day of play, with the Thunder’s Kaila Bonawitz a distance third, 12 shots off the lead. Those three were first up Thursday at Lewis River, and one hole in, Yeh double-bogeyed while Dolan held steady for par to increase the lead to three shots.
“I would say not until the turn is when we started to get that separation a little bit,” Connors said. “On the back side, the gal just wasn’t getting good position, and we were. So we were just more talking about positioning balls and making her bat us, and not beating ourselves, that type of philosophy on the back side.”
Dolan held steady the rest of the way, tapping in for par on 15, 16, and 17.
“Liz, with her experience level and stuff, she did a real good job,” Connors said. “She didn’t hit the ball great, but we ended up recovering and managing well.”
The senior ended up carding an 80 for the day, to bring her two-day total to 154. Yeh finished right after her at 160, and then it was a matter of waiting to make sure Bonawitz hadn’t turned in a miraculous round before celebrating.
With Yeh and Bonawitz stacking top-three finishes for Mountain View, the Thunder ended up winning the team title by a hair, beating the Hilanders 824-827.
Kelli Rakoz finished in fifth individual for Kelso at 211. Grace Forster took seventh, carding a total of 225. Sophomore Camry Rader —Kelso’s only non-senior on the course — shaved 10 strokes off her Day 1 score to finish at 244 in 12th, just ahead of Emme Mackey, whose 246 was good for 13th.
“It was a really fun group to work with,” Connors said. “Every day was a fun adventure with them, and we were constantly learning about the game and learning about ourselves. In the end, that’s what coaching’s about. It’s nice to be successful and win, but at the same time, it’s about the life skills the kids take away from their experiences.”