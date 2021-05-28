3A Golf: Kelso's Dolan wins district title

“I would say not until the turn is when we started to get that separation a little bit,” Connors said. “On the back side, the gal just wasn’t getting good position, and we were. So we were just more talking about positioning balls and making her bat us, and not beating ourselves, that type of philosophy on the back side.”

Dolan held steady the rest of the way, tapping in for par on 15, 16, and 17.

“Liz, with her experience level and stuff, she did a real good job,” Connors said. “She didn’t hit the ball great, but we ended up recovering and managing well.”

The senior ended up carding an 80 for the day, to bring her two-day total to 154. Yeh finished right after her at 160, and then it was a matter of waiting to make sure Bonawitz hadn’t turned in a miraculous round before celebrating.

With Yeh and Bonawitz stacking top-three finishes for Mountain View, the Thunder ended up winning the team title by a hair, beating the Hilanders 824-827.

Kelli Rakoz finished in fifth individual for Kelso at 211. Grace Forster took seventh, carding a total of 225. Sophomore Camry Rader —Kelso’s only non-senior on the course — shaved 10 strokes off her Day 1 score to finish at 244 in 12th, just ahead of Emme Mackey, whose 246 was good for 13th.

“It was a really fun group to work with,” Connors said. “Every day was a fun adventure with them, and we were constantly learning about the game and learning about ourselves. In the end, that’s what coaching’s about. It’s nice to be successful and win, but at the same time, it’s about the life skills the kids take away from their experiences.”

