3A Golf: Four Hilanders named to All-League teams

Ryan Peerboom
Four members of the Kelso golf team received some postseason accolades in the 3A Greater St. Helens League.
Riley Kirk was named 1st Team All-League as Kelso’s top golfer this fall. Kirk helped led the Hilanders to a second place finish at Districts, finishing the two-round tournament in 164 strokes to finish fifth overall.
Rex Burt, Landon Patterson and Canyon Rader were all named 2nd Team All-League. The trio finished consecutively in ninth, 10th and 11th at Districts, respectively. Burt shot a 183, Patterson finished with a 190 and Rader finished at 192 to help lock the Hilanders into the second place spot.
