3A Golf: Four Hilanders named to All-League teams
3A Golf

3A Golf: Four Hilanders named to All-League teams

Riley Kirk Kelso golf

Kelso's Riley Kirk tees off on No. 17 at Lewis River during the 3A district golf tournament on Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021.

 Tim Martinez The Columbian

Four members of the Kelso golf team received some postseason accolades in the 3A Greater St. Helens League.

Riley Kirk was named 1st Team All-League as Kelso’s top golfer this fall. Kirk helped led the Hilanders to a second place finish at Districts, finishing the two-round tournament in 164 strokes to finish fifth overall.

Rex Burt, Landon Patterson and Canyon Rader were all named 2nd Team All-League. The trio finished consecutively in ninth, 10th and 11th at Districts, respectively. Burt shot a 183, Patterson finished with a 190 and Rader finished at 192 to help lock the Hilanders into the second place spot. 

