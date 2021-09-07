3A Girls Soccer: Six Hilanders score in shutout of Heritage

KELSO — The Kelso girls soccer team put up a touchdown in its fall debut, blanking Heritage 6-0 to open the season on a winning note.

“It feels really good,” said first-year Kelso coach Kyle Tatro. “It’s good to get off to a good start for the season.”

The Hilanders took the better part of a half to solve the T-Wolves’ defense, and it was a new Hilander who did it. Freshman Karsyn Ross — already wearing the No. 9 shirt for Kelso — marked her first match in the blue and gold with a goal just past the 32nd minute, kicking her high school career off in style.

“She’s a quality player, that’s going to feature for us a lot throughout the season and her career,” Tatro said. “The ceiling’s pretty high for her; she’s a player of great quality.”

And once Ross broke the deadlock, the floodgates opened. Kelso scored twice more before the halftime whistle blew with goals coming from Whitney Jabusch and Hanna Bern to make it 3-0 going into the break.

“Once we found a way to get in, we were able to take advantage,” Tatro said.