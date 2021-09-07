3A Girls Soccer: Six Hilanders score in shutout of Heritage

KELSO — The Kelso girls soccer team put up a touchdown in its fall debut, blanking Heritage 6-0 to open the season on a winning note.
“It feels really good,” said first-year Kelso coach Kyle Tatro. “It’s good to get off to a good start for the season.”
The Hilanders took the better part of a half to solve the T-Wolves’ defense, and it was a new Hilander who did it. Freshman Karsyn Ross — already wearing the No. 9 shirt for Kelso — marked her first match in the blue and gold with a goal just past the 32nd minute, kicking her high school career off in style.
“She’s a quality player, that’s going to feature for us a lot throughout the season and her career,” Tatro said. “The ceiling’s pretty high for her; she’s a player of great quality.”
And once Ross broke the deadlock, the floodgates opened. Kelso scored twice more before the halftime whistle blew with goals coming from Whitney Jabusch and Hanna Bern to make it 3-0 going into the break.
“Once we found a way to get in, we were able to take advantage,” Tatro said.
The momentum — and the balanced attack — continued into the second half. Kelso put three more balls in the back of the net, from Macy Grafton, Skylar Ross, and Haley Little, finishing the night with six goals from six different players.
“That feels great,” Tatro said.
Stirring the drink all night long was senior No. 10 Addie Schierscher, who came away with three assists — two on corner kicks and one in open play. Audrey Weberky and Kenzie Milligan also grabbed helpers, putting 10 different Hilanders on the scorecard.
Junior Tara Liebe didn’t face much trouble in goal, needing just three saves to keep her shee clean all evening long.
Kelso (1-0) is scheduled to play at Evergreen on Thursday.