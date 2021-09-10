3A Girls Soccer: Kelso storms back against Evergreen

VANCOUVER — Kelso couldn’t find the net in the early goings against Evergreen on Thursday night, but once it did, the goals came in a hurry. The Hilanders bounced back from a 2-0 halftime deficit to beat their 3A/4A Greater St. Helens League opponent 4-2 to improve to 2-0 on the year.

The Plainsmen did the majority of their work early, scoring two girls in the opening minutes to take the lead. The Hilanders had looks at the goal, but they couldn’t get things going.

“We had plenty of opportunities in the first half and it just didn’t fall our way,” Kelso head coach Kyle Tatro said.

During the break, Tatro said he told his team to believe in themselves and trust each other and they would get back on track. The Hilanders listened and did more than that.

Kelso broke into the scoring in the 51st minute when Karsyn Ross found the back of the net to cut the Evergreen lead in half. Then the floodgates opened. Just two minutes later, Ross found Hanna Bern, who assisted her on the first goal, and Bern put one through to even the game at 2-2.

But the Hilanders weren’t ready to settle for the tie. Skylar Ross scored in the 65th minute to give Kelso the lead, then Karsyn Ross found the net again in the 67th minute for some breathing room for Kelso.