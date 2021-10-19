3A Girls Soccer: Kelso shuts down Prairie 1-0

VANCOUVER — Kelso avenged an earlier season tie with the Prairie Falcons in a defensive battle on Tuesday night as the Hilanders needed just one goal to top the Falcons in a 1-0 3A/4A Greater St. Helens League win.

“It was just our belief in ourselves to work hard and make sure we kept up with Prairie’s high-powered attack and we were able to neutralize some of their strong players,” Kelso coach Kyle Tatro said of the win.

Hanna Berg scored the match’s lone goal as she put the difference-maker in the back of the net late in the first half on a feed from Macy Grafton.

One goal was enough for Kelso because of Tara Liebe’s work in the net. Liebe was an impenetrable wall on Tuesday as she finished with 14 saves to keep the Falcons scoreless.

“She was great, she did everything we needed her to do,” Tatro said. “Stopped breakaways, made some great saves. She was awesome in the net tonight.”

Though Liebe was stellar between the posts, Tatro said that everyone on the roster, both on the field and off, made a difference in the match.