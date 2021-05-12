3A Girls Golf: Dolan sinks hole-in-one, Kelso finishes league season undefeated

KELSO — The Kelso girls golf team wrapped up an undefeated 3A Greater St. Helens League title run with yet another good day at Three Rivers Golf Course, taking down Prairie 198-238 on Wednesday.

Individually, the story of the day for the Hilanders was Liz Dolan, who was already most of the way through a great round before sinking her first career hole-in-one from 98 yards out on the eighth hole. The senior, set to golf in college at Division II Point Loma Nazarene University in San Diego, led the Hilanders with a 3-under 33 score, good for medalist honors.

Kelli Rakoz finished at 50 to come in second for the team, and Grace Forster and Emme Mackey came in close to each other at 57 and 58, respectively, to round out Kelso’s card.

“I’m really proud of how hard all the girls have worked,” Kelso coach Pat Connors said. “It’s great to see them rewarded with an undefeated 3A league title.”

Kelso still has two more matches left on its schedule, but they’re both against 4A schools, so the results won’t affect any 3A standings. The Hilanders are next set to face Skyview on the road Monday.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.