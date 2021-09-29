3A Cross Country: Kelso picks up two wins at Mountain View

CAMAS — The Kelso cross country teams joined Heritage as they visited Mountain View on Tuesday for a tri-meet and the Hilander boys and girls both picked up wins at the meet.

Jake Beck led the boys, who finished 31 points in front of second place Heritage. Beck, a sophomore, finished the 5K race in 17:38 which put him second overall behind Mountain View’s Branden Chou.

Heritage’s Vincenzo Robles placed third, then the Hilanders took seven of the next eight spots. Giovannie Lopez was fourth in 17:58, and Evan Williams finished within a second of Lopez for fifth. Jesus Rios finished sixth in 18:26, followed by Kamren Mattison, 18:40, in seventh and Owen Gallagher, 18:47, in eighth. Stanley Johnson just missed out on the top 10 in 11th place with a time of 19:01.

The girls narrowly edged out Mountain View, 27-30, to pick up a win as well. Sophia Cheslock posted a second place time of 21:34 to lead the Hilanders. Lily evans was next for Kelso in fourth place with a time of 22:11.

Kelso locked up the back end of the top 10 with finishers in places seven through 10. Mina Rios, 22:23, was seventh; Madalynn Moe, 22:52, placed eighth; Megan Gott 23:59, finished ninth; and Baylie Collins, 24:53, rounded out the top 10.

