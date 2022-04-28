 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3A Boys Soccer

3A Boys Soccer: Kelso shutout by Prairie

Soccer stock Kelso

A soccer ball sits idle before being booted back into play in Kelso.

 Jordan Nailon

BRUSH PRAIRIE — The Kelso boys soccer team left Clark County without much to show for their efforts Wednesday after falling 6-0 to Prairie in 3A Greater St. Helens League play.

No scoring information was provided to The Daily News but Kelso coach Kyle Tatro made sure to point out a pair of players who put in their fair share of work.

“Ivan Ariaza was solid on both sides of the ball tonight,” Tatro said. “Landen Burgoyne played very well on defense.”

Kelso (3-11, 0-8 league) is scheduled to host Battle Ground on Friday at 7 p.m.

