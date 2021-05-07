3A Boys Soccer: Kelso kickers power past Prairie

KELSO — The Hilanders got back to .500 on the season, Thursday, with a 2-0 win over Prairie in 3A/4A Greater St. Helens League boys soccer play.

The good news came early for Kelso when Ciro Belmontes Bueno handled a pass from Kevin Aguilar and deftly slotted it home in the second minute of play.

In the 38th minute Aguilar took care of the finishing footwork with a goal that gave the HIlanders a two goal advantage going into the intermission.

After the orange slices were eaten and their strategy was refined the kilted kickers came out even stronger.

“Even though we scored two goals in the first half we played the second half even better,” Kelso coach Kemal Vejo reported. “The boys did a great job.”

Defense was the name of the game in the second half to preserve the home victory.

Hilander goaltender Blake Sweider put up a shutout in between the pipes with six saves in the first half and three more in the final forty minutes.

Kelso (2-2) is scheduled to play Mondy at Union.

