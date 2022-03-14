 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3A Boys Soccer

3A Boys Soccer: Hilanders drop league opener

Soccer stock

A soccer ball rolls along the grass at Northlake field during a match in the winter 2021 season.

 Josh Kirshenbaum

KELSO — The Kelso boys soccer team encountered the opposite of its season opener in its first 3A GSHL matchup of the season, losing 3-1 to Heritage at home Monday.

Kaden Cox scored the lone goal for the Hilanders. Pablo Barbosa-Sanchez netted a brace for the victorious T-Wolves.

Kelso nearly matched Heritage shot-for-shot, logging 16 attempts on net to the Timberwolves’ 19. Ben Alabiso came up with 10 saves for the Hilanders, while Wyatt Little logged six in his time between the posts for Kelso.

Kelso (1-1) is set to hit the road south for the first time Wednesday, heading to Evergreen.

Area Scores

