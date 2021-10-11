 Skip to main content
3A Boys Golf: Kelso one day into Districts
WOODLAND — The Kelso boys golf team's postseason began Monday, with the Hilanders taking on their fellow 3A schools at the first day of the District Tournament at Lewis River on Monday.

Kelso finished the day with a team score of 366, second to Mountain View.

Riley Kirk led the Hilanders with a 12-over 84 on the par 72 course. Rex Burt came in four shots behind him at 88, while Gunna Burt shot a 95. Canyon Rader and Hayden Rich finished on 99, and Landon Patterson shot an even 100.

There were no cuts at the end of the first day, with every golfer on the course set to play again Tuesday. The first golfers will tee off at 9 a.m. When play concludes tomorrow, the top three teams and next six individuals will qualify for bi-districts in the spring

