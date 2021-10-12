3A Boys Golf: Kelso holds off Prairie for 2nd at Districts

WOODLAND — Prairie shrunk the gap on Day 2 of the 3A District Tournament at Lewis River, but the Kelso boys golf team held strong in the end to take second place with a total team score of 724.

Riley Kirk took fifth overall to lead the Hilanders, carding an 80 on Tuesday to finish in 164 for the tournament.

The rest of the Kelso lineup all came in as a group. Rex Burt carded a 193, Landon Patterson a 190, and Canyon Rader a 192 to finish ninth, 10, and 11th, respectively. Gunnar Burt followed up in 12th at 194.

Mountain View swept the top three spots individually, with Grady Millar winning the individual crown at 147.

With the team finish, the Hilanders qualify for the bi-district tournament in the spring.

