 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3A Boys Golf: Kelso holds off Prairie for 2nd at Districts
0 comments
editor's pick
3A Boys Golf

3A Boys Golf: Kelso holds off Prairie for 2nd at Districts

{{featured_button_text}}
Riley Kirk Kelso golf

Kelso's Riley Kirk tees off on No. 17 at Lewis River during the 3A district golf tournament on Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021.

 Tim Martinez The Columbian

WOODLAND — Prairie shrunk the gap on Day 2 of the 3A District Tournament at Lewis River, but the Kelso boys golf team held strong in the end to take second place with a total team score of 724.

Riley Kirk took fifth overall to lead the Hilanders, carding an 80 on Tuesday to finish in 164 for the tournament.

The rest of the Kelso lineup all came in as a group. Rex Burt carded a 193, Landon Patterson a 190, and Canyon Rader a 192 to finish ninth, 10, and 11th, respectively. Gunnar Burt followed up in 12th at 194.

Mountain View swept the top three spots individually, with Grady Millar winning the individual crown at 147.

With the team finish, the Hilanders qualify for the bi-district tournament in the spring.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Atlanta Falcons prepare for NFL London game against the New York Jets

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

MM to retire Baker’s number
Preps+

MM to retire Baker’s number

Before the Mark Morris football team takes on Hockinson next Friday, the Monarchs will be holding a ceremony to retire Keigan Baker’s No. 22 jersey.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News