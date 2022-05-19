 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3A Bi-District Girls Tennis

3A Bi-District Girls Tennis: Kelso sees season come to screeching halt

Kelso tennis player

Kelso's Macy Grafton powers a shot toward the net during a doubles tennis match against R.A. Long, Friday, March 25, in Kelso. The Hilanders won the day 4-2.

 Jordan Nailon

KING COUNTY — A spirited spring down the stretch by the Kelso girls tennis team came to a halt Thursday at the bi-district tournament in King County.

The Lassies’ own District champion, Kamaile Correa, lost to Caley Buchan of Thomas Jefferon (6-0, 6-1) at the Boeing Employees Tennis Club in Kent. Later, Correa lost to Sophie Cummings of Lakes High School (6-3, 6-4) while playing at Auburn High School.

“Kamaile played some tough opponents today. Her second match of the day went two hours and had extremely long rallies,” Kelso coach Mary Chennault said. “Kamaile had a great season and played so hard today.”

In doubles action back at the Boeing Club, Kelso’s Macy Grafton and Maggie Waddell fell to Sofia Almy and Ali Dobbs of Auburn Mountainview (6-1, 6-2). Graton fractured her foot during the warmup session and suffered from limited mobility during the match.

“She taped herself up and insisted on playing the match…note even a fracture would keep Macy Grafton from playing tennis today,” Chennault said. “Her partner Maggie Waddell hustled all over the court to help her partner and friend. I was so impressed with the grit that Macy showed in this match and the support and hustle that Maggie showed.”

People are also reading…

The losses bring Kelso’s season on the courts all the way to a close.

“What a year it has been,” Chennault said. “Kelso has a great group of young women who play hard and support each other fiercely, I could not ask for a better group of kids”

