Vivian Nguyen’s Stableford score of 19 carried Kelso to a 60-58 victory over Skyview on Thursday at Three Rivers Golf Course.

Emma Ramey posted a score of 17 while Khloe Palmer finished with 13 points and Mallory Scruggs added 11 for the Lassies.

Skyview’s Avery led the field with a score of 24 to win the medal.

Kelso will return to its home course on Monday for a match against W.F. West.