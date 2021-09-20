3A/4A Girls Soccer: Kelso beats Skyview with last-minute winner

VANCOUVER — Seventy-five minutes into its game against Skyview on Monday, it sure didn’t look like the Kelso girls soccer team would need a dramatic game-winner. But after giving up two goals in as many minutes right up against the edge of full-time, the Hilanders got one from Hanna Bern to come back north with a dramatic 3-2 win.
“Definitely it’s a confidence-builder, knowing that we can rally around each other, believe in ourselves, believe in each other, and work hard to get a win,” said first-year Kelso coach Kyle Tatro. “It’s always good when you can get those character-building moments as a team.”
Suddenly tied 2-2 heading into stoppage time, Kelso won one last corner kick. The ball was swung into the box, where an old-fashioned scramble broke out right in front of the net. A Skyview defender got her foot on the ball to clear it, but only out to the corner of the 18-yard box, where Skylar Ross collected it and swung a low cross back in to Hanna Bern, who slotted it home for the win.
“It was an intense end of the game,” Tatro said.
That goal, from Ross to Bern, returned the favor for Kelso’s second tally of the evening, when Bern assisted Ross in the 37th minute. Three minutes before that, Addie Schierscher put the Hilanders up 1-0 off a corner kick.
But as the game wound down, the Storm started pushing more and more.
“Our fitness was waning in those closing minutes, so gaps were opening up a little more than they should’ve been,” Tatro said.
Then, junior center back Josie Settle, who had been anchoring the Kelso back line, went down with an injury, and the Skyview attack, led by Samantha Norris, pounced for two goals — one in the 77th minute and a second in the 78th.
“I just told them to take a breath and keep playing,” Tatro said.
Between the sticks, junior Tara Liebe went above and beyond to keep her sheet clean for the first 77 minutes, and then keep it close the final three, racking up 20 saves.
“She’s on fire,” Tatro said. “She had to come up real big and make some big saves in some one-on-one moments. She played lights-out with confidence, great courage, and bravery.”
Kelso (4-0) will return home to Schroeder Field to host Prairie on Tuesday.