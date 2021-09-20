3A/4A Girls Soccer: Kelso beats Skyview with last-minute winner

VANCOUVER — Seventy-five minutes into its game against Skyview on Monday, it sure didn’t look like the Kelso girls soccer team would need a dramatic game-winner. But after giving up two goals in as many minutes right up against the edge of full-time, the Hilanders got one from Hanna Bern to come back north with a dramatic 3-2 win.

“Definitely it’s a confidence-builder, knowing that we can rally around each other, believe in ourselves, believe in each other, and work hard to get a win,” said first-year Kelso coach Kyle Tatro. “It’s always good when you can get those character-building moments as a team.”

Suddenly tied 2-2 heading into stoppage time, Kelso won one last corner kick. The ball was swung into the box, where an old-fashioned scramble broke out right in front of the net. A Skyview defender got her foot on the ball to clear it, but only out to the corner of the 18-yard box, where Skylar Ross collected it and swung a low cross back in to Hanna Bern, who slotted it home for the win.

“It was an intense end of the game,” Tatro said.

That goal, from Ross to Bern, returned the favor for Kelso’s second tally of the evening, when Bern assisted Ross in the 37th minute. Three minutes before that, Addie Schierscher put the Hilanders up 1-0 off a corner kick.