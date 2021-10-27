3A/4A Girls Soccer: Hilanders fall to undefeated Papermakers to end regular season

CAMAS — The Kelso girls soccer team — which came into the day already knowing its postseason fate — had a bit of a rough end to the regular season, falling 7-1 at Camas in a matchup of league champions.

The 15-0-1 Papermakers, who won the 4A GSHL and are currently No. 1 in the state, peppered 23 shots on frame in 80 minutes. Kelso keeper Tara Liebe was equal to 16 of them, but seven got past her. On the other side of the field, the Hilanders were only able to put up four shots on target.

Kelso’s lone goal came in the 44th minute, when Karsyn Ross set up Hanna Bern, who beat the Camas keeper.

Kelso (9-2-2) will open the 3A District 3/4 tournament at Schroeder Field at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, against Bonney Lake. The Panthers finished second in the 3A Pierce County League, and boast a record of 11-2-1.

