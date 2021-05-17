3A/4A Girls Golf: Kelso undercuts Skyview by two strokes

RIDGEFIELD — The Kelso girls golf team earned a close win to open its week, out-shooting Skyview 215-217 at Tri Mountain on Monday.

“It’s really nice to see the team step up and pick up another win on a tough golf course,” Kelso coach Pat Connors said. “Tri Mountain can really knock you down if you’re not careful on it.”

Liz Dolan led the Hilanders on the par-37 course at 1-over 38 and earned medalist honors by 13 strokes, a margin that ended up being significant in the final team tallies.

Behind her, Kelli Rakoz finished at 56 to tie for fourth overall, as Skyview clumped up four of its golfers in the 50s. Camry Rader finished on 60, Emme Mackey wound up a shot behind her at 61, and Grace Forster shot a 62 to round out the team score.

“I continue to be really proud of how the girls continue to compete hard,” Connors said.

Kelso is set to wrap up its season with one more match against a 4A opponent, meeting up with Battle Ground at Three Rivers on Wednesday.

