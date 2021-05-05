3A/4A Girls Golf: Kelso falls to Union, still eyes outright GSHL title

CAMAS — The Kelso girls golf team dropped its second match of the week against a 4A opponent, falling to Union 198-205, but coach Pat Connors was plenty happy with the way his Hilanders showed up on a windy day on a tough course at Camas Meadows.

“That’s probably one of the toughest courses we’ll play, because every hole a hazard on it, most of the time on both sides of the hole are hazards,” he said.

Liz Dolan led the Hilanders at 4-over 40, three shots off the individual lead. Kelli Rakoz came in second for Kelso — and third overall — at 50, Emme Mackey finished at 56, and Grace Forster rounded out the card on 59. Camry Rader capped off Kelso’s day on the links at 61.

“We played probably one of our better matches today, overall as a team,” Connors said.

Despite just now breaking the halfway point of its shortened schedule, Kelso has already wrapped up a share of the 3A title, with a perfect 3-0 record against fellow 3A schools and just one of its three remaining matches left coming against a school of the same classification. That date will come next Wednesday at Three Rivers Golf Course against Prairie, when the Hilanders can wrest the entire title away for themselves.

