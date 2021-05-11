 Skip to main content
3A/4A Boys Soccer: Union hammers Hilanders
3A/4A Boys Soccer

3A/4A Boys Soccer: Union hammers Hilanders

View through the fence

In this file photo Hilander soccer fans who couldn't get their name on the list to get inside due to COVID-19 restrictions watch as Kelso girls soccer takes on Camas in their season-opener at home on Monday, Feb. 22. The Papermakers ruined the homecoming with a 4-0 win. 

 Jordan Nailon

CAMAS — The Titans lived up to their name on their home pitch, Monday, defeating Kelso 8-0 in 3A/4A Greater St. Helens League boys soccer action.

Union put up three goals in the first half before finishing the shellacking with five more scores in the final 40 minutes.

“It was okay (in the) first half but in the second half we struggled and had a couple of injuries,” Kelso coach Kemal Vejo said.

Between the pipes Blake Sweider managed two saves for the Hilanders. Ben Alabiso notched three more saves after subbing in with 18 minutes left in the contest.

Kelso (2-3) is set to host Evergreen on Wednesday.

