 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3A/4A Boys Soccer: Kelso tries to summit Mt. View, falls 5-1
0 comments
alert
3A/4A Boys Soccer

3A/4A Boys Soccer: Kelso tries to summit Mt. View, falls 5-1

{{featured_button_text}}
Game on. Empty seats. They are Kelso

Never has Kelso's stadium seemed so empty as in the age of COVID-19. In this file photo around 60 fans scattered around Highlander Stadium to watch as the Kelso girls soccer team opened their season with a 4-0 loss to Camas. Fans are looking at once again being kept out of games in greater numbers as Cowlitz County prepares to revert to Phase 2.

 Jordan Nailon

VANCOUVER — The Hilanders hoped to to get the best of Mountain View on Monday but early missteps left them short of their goal in a 5-1 loss during 3A/4A boys soccer play.

We started slow and let them score two quick goals,” Kelso coach Kemal Vejo said. “After that, we played much better.”

During the intermission Vejo changed up his tactics in order to play a more aggressive style of play as the Hilanders looked to make up ground. The plan worked in part, but also left Kelso vulnerable on the back end.

“In the second half, I tried to put more players up and took one defender out, and add another forward,” Vejo said. “They scored another one and a few minutes later we were able to score a goal.”

That Kelso goal came off the boot of Bryan Gonzalez in the 65th minute.

Trailing 3-1, Kelso kept trying to play on the front foot and the Thunder were able to capitalize once the visitors became overextended.

“We were pushing up more and left a lot of space for a counterattack,” Vejo said.

Kelso goalkeeper Blake Sweider posted eight saves in the game.

Kelso (1-2) is set to host Prairie on Thursday at 7 p.m.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Falcons taking trade calls on Julio Jones ahead of NFL Draft

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News