3A/4A Boys Soccer: Kelso tries to summit Mt. View, falls 5-1

VANCOUVER — The Hilanders hoped to to get the best of Mountain View on Monday but early missteps left them short of their goal in a 5-1 loss during 3A/4A boys soccer play.

“We started slow and let them score two quick goals,” Kelso coach Kemal Vejo said. “After that, we played much better.”

During the intermission Vejo changed up his tactics in order to play a more aggressive style of play as the Hilanders looked to make up ground. The plan worked in part, but also left Kelso vulnerable on the back end.

“In the second half, I tried to put more players up and took one defender out, and add another forward,” Vejo said. “They scored another one and a few minutes later we were able to score a goal.”

That Kelso goal came off the boot of Bryan Gonzalez in the 65th minute.

Trailing 3-1, Kelso kept trying to play on the front foot and the Thunder were able to capitalize once the visitors became overextended.

“We were pushing up more and left a lot of space for a counterattack,” Vejo said.