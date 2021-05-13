 Skip to main content
3A/4A Boys Soccer: Kelso pales in comparison to Evergreen
3A/4A Boys Soccer

3A/4A Boys Soccer: Kelso pales in comparison to Evergreen

Game on. Empty seats. They are Kelso

Never has Kelso's stadium seemed so empty as in the age of COVID-19. In this file photo around 60 fans scattered around Highlander Stadium to watch as the Kelso girls soccer team opened their season with a 4-0 loss to Camas.

 Jordan Nailon

KELSO — The kilted kickers of K-Town couldn’t come up with the offense they needed to keep up with Evergreen in a 5-1 loss in 3A/4A Greater St. Helens League boys soccer play on Wednesday.

The Hilanders fell behind quickly and trailed 4-0 at the intermission.

“We commenced the game slowly and let them two score two quick goals,” Kelso coach Kemal Vejo said. “We had our chances but didn't score.”

In the second half Kevin Aguilar was able to find some open room to slot home a score for the home team off of a pass from Will Powers.

Blake Sweider faced a barrage of shots from the Plainsmen, fending off five on frame attempts in the second half and two more in the second half. Ben Alabisio finished off the net tending duties for the Hilanders and successfully put his mittens on one shot.

Kelso (2-4) is set to play at Heritage on Monday.

