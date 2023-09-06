Ethan Kosoris turned in a round of 38 to lead Mark Morris to a 168-178 win over Columbia River in its first golf match of the season on Tuesday at Mint Valley Golf Course.

Austin Lindquist and Beau Jensen each turned in rounds of 43 and Broden Toney and Henry Kelly were one shot back at 44 over nine holes at Mint Valley.

Columbia River was led by Alex Snyder who carded a 37 to lead all golfers on Tuesday.

Mark Morris (1-0 league) will return to the links at Washougal on Thursday.

Woodland beats R.A. Long

Jake Sams carded a 42 to lead Woodland to a 181-231 win over R.A. Long in the Beavers opening golf match of the league season at Lewis River Golf Course on Tuesday.

Keaten Stansberry turned in a round of 44 over the front nine at Lewis River to support Sams and Bryce McDonald shot 47 while Logan Fahey shot 48.

“The kids had tough pin placements (Tuesday) that really tested their nerves. Jake played a solid round minus a couple holes where the greens got him,” Woodland coach Adam King said. “The day was full of three putts from most of the kids. The pin placements were borderline unfair.”

Riley Coleman shot a round of 40 for R.A. Long to lead all golfers. Luke Askeland followed with a round of 53, Jacob Lemmons finished nine holes with a 62 and Colton Teigen shot 76.

Woodland (1-0 league) returns to Lewis River on Thursday when it hosts Ridgefield at 3:30 p.m. R.A. Long (0-1 league) heads to Orchard Hills to play Washougal on Monday at 3:30 p.m.

Kelso tops Battle Ground

Rex Burt fired a 41 to lead Kelso to a 191-201 over Battle Ground on a tough day at Tri-Mountain Golf Course on Tuesday.

Gavin Eades finished the front nine with a 47, Isaac Lemmons shot a 51 and Carsen Shipman shot a 52 to round out Kelso’s varsity scores.

Kelso will return to the course on Thursday at Three Rivers against Heritage.