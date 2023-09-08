Kelso golfers turned in a combined 172 to pick up another league win, beating Heritage 172-218 at Three Rivers Golf Course on Thursday.

Rex Burt shot a 4-over round of 40 while Isaac Lemmons carded a 42 to lead the Hilanders. Gavin Eades, Carsen Shipman and Soren Guttormsen all shot 45 to round out the Kelso varsity. Tanner Moody led Heritage with a 3-over round of 39.

"Things are coming along. I see us making some gains, but we have a lot of room for improvement," Kelso coach Pat Connors said. "I'm interested to see how they take advantage of the next few weeks to improve their games."

Kelso golf (3-0) gets back at it against Camas at 3:30 p.m. Thursday.

Woodland takes second in 4-way match

Led by a 41 from junior Jake Sams, Woodland finished second in a 4-team match at Lewis River Golf Course on Thursday.

Woodland finished second with a score of 180, eight shots off the pace set by Ridgefield which turned in a score of 172. La Center shot 190 and King’s Way Christian came home with a 197 after nine holes.

Bryce MacDonald shot a 45, Trent Blatnik shot 46 and Nathan Karchesky carded a round of 48 to cap the Beavers top four varsity scores.

Woodland will be back on the links at Lewis River at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Coleman leads Jacks in loss

Junior Riley Coleman turned in a 2-over round of 37 at Mint Valley Golf Course to lead the R.A. Long boys golf team in a 166-210 loss to Hockinson on Thursday.

Luke Askeland shot a 49, Jacob Lemmons shot a 62 and Aiden Boone finished with a 62 to cap the Jacks’ varsity scores. Hockinson, meanwhile, was led by the 38 carded by Grant Gumringer. Branden Correy shot 41 and Tanner Williams posted a round of 43. Talon Matson and Ethan Wall each shot 44.

R.A. Long will return to the course at 3:30 p.m. Monday against Washougal at Orchard Hills.