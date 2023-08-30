More than a dozen high schools opened their 2023 varsity golf seasons with a 9-hole jamboree Tuesday at Mint Valley Golf Course.

Camas, Union, Skyview, La Center, Shelton, Prairie, Columbia River, Washougal and Ridgefield joined Kelso, Woodland, R.A. Long and the hosts Mark Morris to compete in a series of scoring formats including best ball and Chandler.

Columbia River’s tandem of Jake Kendrick and Noah Larson won the event with a 9-hole team score of 31. A Kelso team of Carson Shipman and Gavin Eades tied for second place alongside the Camas team of Ryan Wang and Andre Kosaki with a score of 33.

“I thought it was really good for Carson’s first (varsity) event, paired with Gavin who’s in his second year,” Kelso coach Pat Connors said. “I didn’t get to watch them play for the entire round, but it looked to me like they really ham and egged it. When one guy needed to lift the other up, he came through with a big shot.”

Connors brought three teams out to the jamboree. In addition to the Shipman/Eades pairing, Rex Burt and Isaac Lemmons paired for a 36 and Soren Guttormsen and Owen Toms posted a score of 47.

“When you put something together for a jamboree, you don’t know how the pairings are going to work out,” Connors said. “I was really happy with how the kids played the first day coming out (to the course). ... It was also good to see the grit of the last group even though things weren’t going their way, they still finished strong.”

The three Mark Morris teams likewise had a strong start to the golf season. The Monarchs’ top pairing of Austin Lindquist and Broden Toney posted a score of 36, meanwhile the tandem of Henry Kelly and Ethan Kosoris were one stroke better with a total of 35. The final pairing of Beau Jensen and Pace Berry shot a 41.

New Woodland head coach Adam King saw his varsity team playing without leader Dane Huddleston for the first time in four seasons fare quite well. The No. 1 pairing of Keaten Stansberry and Jake Sams combined for a score of 41. Nathan Karchesky and Bryce MacDonald followed with a score of 40, while Trent Blatnik and Logan Fahey finished with a score of 42.

The team of Riley Coleman and Luke Askeland finished the day with a combined score of 34 to lead the R.A. Long Lumberjacks. The Jacks second pairing of Jacob Lemmons and Aiden Boone turned in a score of 61.

Woodland will open its season on Tuesday when it hosts R.A. Long at Lewis River Golf Course at 3:30 p.m. Mark Morris will also get started on Tuesday when it hosts Columbia River at Mint Valley at 3:30 p.m. Kelso is set to host Skyview on Thursday at Three Rivers Golf Course at 2:30 p.m.