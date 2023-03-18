For the second straight day, Kelso girls tennis swept the singles matches en route to a 5-1 match win. This time around Kelso edged 1A Castle Rock in the non-league contest, Friday, on their home courts.
Hilanders’ No. 1 singles player Kamaile Correa opened her team’s play with a 6-1, 6-0 defeat of the Rockets’ top player Paige Ogden.
In the No. 2 singles match, Kelso’s Lana Osman beat Brookelyn Alblinger in straight sets 6-0, 6-0.
The Hilanders swept the singles when No. 3 player Marlene Nieto-Verde took down Castle Rock’s Jessica Aylesworth 6-0, 6-2.
Kelso would also win two of the three doubles matches with the pair of Netty Mauer and Payton Lindeman defeating the Rockets’ duo Maile West and Anna Rose 6-2, 6-0. The third grouping of Callie Coburn and Cali Cannon also won for Kelso, beating Riley Ogden and Ellen Miller 6-0, 6-2.
Castle Rock’s lone win of the day came in the second doubles match where its pairing of JoAnne Preston and Jordyn Madden beat Rylie Nelsen and Taylor Nelsen in a tough two set match, 6-4, 6-3.