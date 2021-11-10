2B State Soccer: Toledo fights past Friday Harbor

Toledo was able to trade runs at the net with Friday Harbor in across most of the first half, but the Riverhawks’ goal scorers couldn’t cash in when they got those opportunities.

“It was a little bit of everything,” Vazquez said of the cause for the missed opportunities, “ But I think especially a mental thing…our main scorers were struggling a little bit, whether it was the pace of the ball, the surface or whatnot. At the end of the day, if they didn’t make an impact on the scoreboard, at least they tried to make an impact on the field and that set up Vanesa for that beautiful goal.”

The Riverhawks struggled to keep pace with the ball on lead passes due to the turf at Black Hills High School. Though they’ve played on turf throughout the year, they are accustomed to the longer grass they practice on and play on at Ted Hippi Field.

“I think once we talked about it at halftime they did a lot better figuring out the pace of the ball and stuff like that,” Vazquez said. “We know that the ball just rolls all the time when we play on turf and this type of situation where we have a fast forward like Jazzy Zarate that’s going to run through them.”

Looking ahead, Vazquez said they will have to keep adjusting for the remainder of their run in at State.