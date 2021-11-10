2B State Soccer: Toledo fights past Friday Harbor

TUMWATER — The Toledo soccer team was ready and raring to get kicked off in the first round of the WIAA 2B State Tournament at Black Hills High School on Wednesday afternoon, but ferry issues delayed Friday Harbor and the start of the match by about a half hour.
“That kind of deflated us,” Toledo head coach Noel Vazquez said. “We were very excited, very anxious to get here and play when we left the school. Then we get here and we’ve still got to wait…I think it had the same effect on us as it did on them.”
Once Friday Harbor finally made their way to the match, the Riverhawks managed to shake off a slow start and downed the Wolverines 1-0 to advance to the second round.
Vanesa Rodriguez scored the difference-maker in the 52nd minute on a cross from the left side that caught the right corner of the net to propel the Riverhawks to the win. Vazquez said he called on his team to pick up the pace at halftime after an uncharacteristic start for his squad.
“At halftime I just had a talk with the girls and said ‘We’re better than how we’re playing right now. Even if we’re somewhat dominating, we should still be better than what we’re doing right now,’” Vazquez said. “And we came out of the second half and we had a chance on goal within the first two or three minutes and that made the difference.”
Toledo was able to trade runs at the net with Friday Harbor in across most of the first half, but the Riverhawks’ goal scorers couldn’t cash in when they got those opportunities.
“It was a little bit of everything,” Vazquez said of the cause for the missed opportunities, “ But I think especially a mental thing…our main scorers were struggling a little bit, whether it was the pace of the ball, the surface or whatnot. At the end of the day, if they didn’t make an impact on the scoreboard, at least they tried to make an impact on the field and that set up Vanesa for that beautiful goal.”
The Riverhawks struggled to keep pace with the ball on lead passes due to the turf at Black Hills High School. Though they’ve played on turf throughout the year, they are accustomed to the longer grass they practice on and play on at Ted Hippi Field.
“I think once we talked about it at halftime they did a lot better figuring out the pace of the ball and stuff like that,” Vazquez said. “We know that the ball just rolls all the time when we play on turf and this type of situation where we have a fast forward like Jazzy Zarate that’s going to run through them.”
Looking ahead, Vazquez said they will have to keep adjusting for the remainder of their run in at State.
“At the end of the day they have to realize that from now on, everything’s on turf,” he said. “So we have to make sure that we’re playing and adjusting as quick as we can even if we don’t have the luxury to go and practice on a turf field…We have to be mentally ready to accept the challenge, but that’s the beauty of the game.”
The Toledo back line strengthened throughout the match, allowing fewer opportunities to the Wolverines in the second half. But Friday Harbor made a late push in search of the equalizer and wound up with multiple free kicks across the final few minutes. Fortunately, Daphne Bybee was able to keep them out of the net to preserve the Riverhawks’ lead.
“Daphne Bybee here towards the end of the game just became huge on those free kicks that Friday Harbor had and made some amazing saves to send us on to the next round,” Vazquez said.
It may not have been their most dominant performance, but the Riverhawks start their State run with a win.
“I think the girls are very realistic with themselves as much as I am with them,” Vazquez said. “They have to realize that we might not have performed to the best of our abilities, but we were able to pull through and everything just gets harder from here.”
With a senior-laden squad, this run was always going to mean something to Vazquez and the Riverhawks, but it becomes all the more meaningful as Vazquez is in the midst of his final season leading the team.
“This year means a lot more to me, especially because it’s my last year coaching at Toledo High School, the girls are aware of that,” Vazquez said. “We have a big senior class and I want us to make sure we go as far as we can with what we have, because we know that we can make it far if we play like we can.”
Vazquez said he feels the changes in his coaching style, knowing that his run as coach is ending.
“I think I’m definitely a little harder on the girls,” he said. “I have that emotional connection to making sure I leave somewhat of a legacy…I took over this program and dedicated seven years of my life that I’m not going to get back to put them where they’re at.”
The Riverhawks will hope to continue that run as they move ahead to face Mount Vernon Christian at 2 p.m., Saturday, in Anacortes for the second round of the tournament.