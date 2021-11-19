2B State Girls Soccer: Toledo comes up just short in shootout

SUMNER — The penalty shootout spelled heartache for the Toledo girls soccer team, which came one kick away from the 2B state championship but ultimately fell 5-4 to Adna after 90 minutes of a scoreless draw.

After Daphnie Bybee came up with a save on the Pirates’ first shot of the shootout, the Riverhawks rattled off four straight goals to put themselves in prime position. With the match on her foot, Greenlee Clark went for the left corner, just like every Toledo shooter before her. But instead of catching the side netting, Clark’s shot chipped off the inside of the post and crossed the entire goal mouth before settling just barely wide.

“The ball just didn’t want to go in on that last one,” Toledo coach Noel Vazquez said. “I don’t know how much closer you could get.”

That kept the match alive, and with another Toledo miss two shots later, the Pirates buried the game with three straight makes — finishing the shootout with six straight goals to advance.

“They’ve been kind of like a curse this year,” Vazquez said about his side’s third shootout loss of the season. “I thought we had a really good chance.”

Coming off the heels of Kalama’s win over Highland — when the Chinooks played the poorer in the second half and hung on through extra time before winning at the spot — the Riverhawks almost came away with the same result on the same strategy. After Toledo controlled play for much of the first half, Adna came out the stronger side out of halftime, keeping the Riverhawks without a shot on goal in the final 40 minutes.

That continued in the two periods of extra time, with both sides scrambling to create anything in the five-minute spans.

“We were still trying to push through, but I think Adna just had really good momentum in the second half, and that continued throughout the overtime periods,” Vazquez said. “I thought we kind of lost our identity of how we were playing that first half, and it did cost us at the end.”

After defending for its life the better part of 50 minutes, Toledo was the happier side to hear the whistle call the end of extra time, and the Riverhawks were all the happier a round in, when Rose Dillon buried her shot in the bottom left corner, and Bybee made a big save.

Then, Bybee turned around for a kick of her own, and buried it, kicking off a run of six consecutive makes, with Toledo holding serve with its one-shot lead.

Toledo, already guaranteed its best finish in school history, will now play for third place, taking on Highland at 11 a.m. Saturday, back in Sumner.

“We’re still going to come out here and perform,” Vazquez said. “At the end of the day, we’re coming out of here with a trophy. More than anything — and I’ve said this all season — we’re taking it one game at a time.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.