2B State Girls Soccer: Kalama moving on to state semifinals after shutout

KALAMA — The style may have changed a bit, but the end result didn’t for the Kalama girls soccer team, which got its run at the 1B/2B state tournament underway in easy fashion with a 4-0 win over Tonasket.

“We looked really good,” coach John Bates said. “They’re really happy about going back to State.”

Bates said the Chinooks pretty much won the game in their preparation. Watching film, the coaches saw that Tonasket ran with a flat-four at the back, and when the opening whistle blew Saturday, that didn’t change.

“Playing a flat-back four you better be pacy,” he said. “We scored in the first minute on a through ball, and that’s all we did. Basically, we got away from playing our game, which is possession and passing, and just put through balls all day, and it worked for us.”

The first and main beneficiary of the change in tactics was senior attacker Kailey Shipley, who raced past the Tonasket defense right out of the gate for a goal in the opening second.

Shipley added another goal 10 minutes later, and made it a hat trick in the second half. All three of her goals came on simple through balls up the middle, winning the footrace against the defense and converting a simple one-on-one chance against the keeper.