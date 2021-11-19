2B State Girls Soccer: Chinooks on to State title game after win in PKs

SUMNER — The penalty spot was friendly to the Kalama girls soccer team, which booked its trip to the 2B state championship game for the third time in school history with a shootout win over Highland in a game that was low on style points and high on grit for 90 minutes of a 1-1 game.

“I thought Highland played us tough,” Kalama coach John Bates said after the match. “I don’t think we played particularly well… but I’m so proud of the girls. They hung tough and just pulled it out.”

With multiple attackers — including senior Kailey Shipley — dinged up after extra time, Bates and the Chinooks had to turn to a few new faces when the referee blew his whistle after the second period of extra time.

After Highland’s kicked shot blazed wide of the net, sophomore Josie Brandenburg tucked her shot inside the netting in the bottom-left corner. Fellow sophomore Marin Ripp was even more inch-perfect, kissing the post on the way in to the same side.

Junior Sophie Given went the other way and buried her own shot into the side netting on the right side. On the Scots’ next attempt, sophomore goalkeeper Jessica Meyer went the right way and stuck her foot out to push the ball around the post, putting the Chinooks in the driver’s seat three and a half frames into the shootout.

“She was phenomenal,” Bates said. “From last year to this year, she’s just fantastic.”

That set up junior Elyse DiCristina — Kalama’s second defender in four shooters — who planted her attempt into the back of the net before running back and jumping into the arms of her celebrating teammates.

It’s the second postseason in a row the Chinooks have gone into a shootout; they won the winter season’s district title from the 12-yard mark over Onalaska. This year, they’re 2-1 in shootouts, going along with a loss to the Loggers and a win over Toledo in the regular season.

The shootout was one last twist — a gut-wrenching one for the Scots, an incredible one for the Chinooks — in a match full of them.

Kalama came out the stronger side in terms of possession in the first half, but paradoxically enough, it was when Highland started to figure things out that the Chinooks really became dangerous.

The Chinooks managed just a couple shots on target — neither of which troubled the keeper — in their early spell of possession. But when Highland started to work the ball deep into its attacking half, Kalama’s defense held, and the windows for counterattacks opened up.

All the Chinooks needed was a break, and that’s exactly what happened in the 23rd minute, when a Highland defender whiffed on a header off a clearance, putting Shipley in on goal. The senior took a touch, made one cutback 20 yards from goal to lose the one defender left on her feet, and calmly slotted the ball past the keeper to put Kalama ahead 1-1.

“She was beat up,” Bates said. “But she had her speed.”

Shipley nearly had a second goal on a similar play in the 35th, pouncing on another shanked clearance and finding herself clear in on goal 40 yards out, but her shot whizzed just wide, and the lead remained at one goal going into halftime.

With Highland ending the first half with all of the possession, Kalama was happy to hear the halftime whistle, but as the second half began, it was just more of the same. The Scots stayed in Kalama’s half more and more, and despite one or two chances — including a questionable pass-back to the keeper that wasn’t called — the Chinooks didn’t get a shot on target the rest of the afternoon.

And while Kalama was inviting pressure, Highland was obliging. The Scots pushed harder and harder, and while Bates urged his players along, telling them how close they were, and his assistants told them to work the ball into the corner to kill the clock, Highland won itself one more free kick in the 78th minute.

Too far out to warrant a shot, the Scots, lofted the ball into the box, where it skipped right in front of Meyer, then off her hands. Chaos ensued inside the 6-yard box, and it was a Highland player to get the final foot on it, slamming it home to tie the game up at the death.

“They just raised their game,” Bates said. “We didn’t know much about them… they raised their game. We were playing out-of-sorts, we were doing uncharacteristic stuff. We’ll talk about it tonight.”

Meyer finished with three stops on the night — all came in the second half, from distance — along with her kick save in the shootout.

After the goal, though, Kalama’s defense buckled down, and while the Scots had the bulk of possession again in the two five-minute periods of extra time, there was always a Chinook defender waiting to sniff out any play before it got threatening.

“We have tough defenders, man,” Bates said. “These kids know how to play defense, and they have to.”

Kalama will regroup and rest up as much as possible in 20 hours, before returning to Sunset Chev Stadium for the state final against either Toledo or Adna. The Chinooks will get their third crack at their first even state title, after coming in second in 2016 and 2018.

“We’re going to give it all we’ve got,” Bates said. “Hopefully we don’t do the uncharacteristic things and we stick with what I’m telling them to do.”

