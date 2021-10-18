2B Soccer: Toledo wallops Winlock 15-0

TOLEDO — The Toledo soccer team, fresh off a tough loss to Okanogan on Friday, came in determined to get back on track and send the seniors off with a win on senior night on Monday. The Riverhawks did just that — and then some — as they beat Winlock 15-0 in a 2B Central match.

“Usually on senior night, the girls always try to go twice as hard because they want to make sure the seniors have their last home game as meaningful as it can be and make sure that we give them every opportunity to win,” Toledo coach Noel Vasquez said. “So they were very energetic coming out of the gate like that.”

The 4-0 loss on Friday was also still fresh in the Riverhawks’ minds.

“I know that they were a little bit upset because of that and they were just trying to figure out how we can get back to the standard that we know,” Vasquez said. “I think today they showed up and they put it all out there.”

The Riverhawks started strong as Briza Gallegos slotted the first goal just three minutes into the match. Ryah Stanley added another in the sixth minute, and then Toledo went silent for a while before exploding to close out the first half.