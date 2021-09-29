2B Soccer: Toledo blows past Winlock 8-1

Smith has been the leader for the Riverhawks this season, earning the captains band she wears on her arm. But Vazquez said that he’d like to see more players be able to take the load off of their leading scorer.

“I think today she took a big role,” he said. “We’re still going through things trying to get some more of that load off her shoulders, but if she wants to take the shot then she can obviously do so.”

The Riverhawks have had the experience all season, but depth has been their issue. After starting the season with the minimum 11 players, they’ve gotten more eligible players since, but due to other circumstances, they had just 12 available on Wednesday, forcing players to move around the field and fill different positions.

Vazquez said he was happy with the way players like Paige Hill were up for the challenge of filling in different spots.

Once the Riverhawks built up their lead, Vazquez said the focus turned to passing, knowing they’ve got a tough matchup looming next week.

“I think our passing (was strong) more than anything,” he said. “We have a big test coming up on Monday against Kalama and they’ve always had our number one way or another, so just working on our passing, getting ready for that big game is key.”