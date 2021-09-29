2B Soccer: Toledo blows past Winlock 8-1

WINLOCK — Experience made all the difference in Wednesday’s Central 2B matchup between Toledo and Winlock. The experience Riverhawks, led by a five-goal performance from Marina Smith, dismantled the inexperienced Cardinals 8-1.
“It was a good win,” Toledo coach Noel Vazquez said. “The girls came out here and knew that we had to be competitive right out of the gate. We’ve been working really hard making sure that we keep getting better every practice and that we keep improving every aspect of the game.”
Smith wasted no time in getting the Riverhawks on the board as she netted the first of her goals in just the third minute. Briza Gallegos added to the lead with another goal in the 16th minute before Smith struck again on a hard shot that bounced off a Winlock defender and into the net to extend the advantage to 3-0. Smith struck again in the closing minutes of the first half to mark a hat trick before the Riverhawks headed to the break.
Gallegos struck again in the second half, as did Vanesa Rodriguez, but it was Smith that put her final mark on the game with two more in the half, including the final one on a free kick from way out to cap a stellar night for the senior.
“Today she just found the right shots,” Vazquez said. “I know she had one or two that kind of went a little bit wide, but she wasn’t feeling too bad about it. She knew she could get back on track and just that last goal from 35 yards out and put it in the corner — that was pretty nice.”
Smith has been the leader for the Riverhawks this season, earning the captains band she wears on her arm. But Vazquez said that he’d like to see more players be able to take the load off of their leading scorer.
“I think today she took a big role,” he said. “We’re still going through things trying to get some more of that load off her shoulders, but if she wants to take the shot then she can obviously do so.”
The Riverhawks have had the experience all season, but depth has been their issue. After starting the season with the minimum 11 players, they’ve gotten more eligible players since, but due to other circumstances, they had just 12 available on Wednesday, forcing players to move around the field and fill different positions.
Vazquez said he was happy with the way players like Paige Hill were up for the challenge of filling in different spots.
Once the Riverhawks built up their lead, Vazquez said the focus turned to passing, knowing they’ve got a tough matchup looming next week.
“I think our passing (was strong) more than anything,” he said. “We have a big test coming up on Monday against Kalama and they’ve always had our number one way or another, so just working on our passing, getting ready for that big game is key.”
For the Cardinals, their season continues as they work to find their footing with a first-year coach and a lineup that predominantly features freshman and sophomores. Coach Corny Sanchez said he was happy with the way his team faced off against a senior-laden squad like Toledo.
“As young as they are, they didn’t get intimidated and that was a plus,” Sanchez said. “They went at them as if they were the same size…I’m proud of my whole team, I truly am.”
The Cardinals players didn’t quit, regardless of the deficit they faced. After going into halftime in a 4-0 hole, Winlock came out for the second half and put the ball in the net less than two minutes in by way of a second-chance goal from Angela Gil-Munoz after she rebounded one of her own shots off a corner kick.
“It says that our team, although really young, it has character and we have something to work with,” Sanchez said of the goal.
Sanchez said he like the way his team flowed to the ball on defense, shifting through their zone to keep multiple defenders near the Riverhawks’ attackers.
“We just packed the middle because we can’t compete man-to-man, it’s just not possible,” Sanchez said. “Those girls are faster and stronger than we are and you can see that matching them one-on-one doesn’t work, so we have to play zone.”
Toledo (7-0) will put its perfect record on the line against Kalama at home on Monday for a showdown between two top Central 2B teams.
Winlock (0-5-1) will continue to search for its first win of the year on the road at Onalaska on Monday.