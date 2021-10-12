 Skip to main content
2B Soccer: Stevenson comes back to beat Winlock
Soccer stock

Soccer balls spill out of a bag during warm-ups before a game.

 Josh Kirshenbaum

STEVENSON — Winlock is still searching for its first win after dropping a hard fought match against Stevenson on Monday. The Cardinals only had 11 players available, and the lack of substitutions made the difference in the end as the Bulldogs walked away with a 3-2 win.

Gabby Cruz gave the Cardinals the lead with a goal midway through the first half. Winlock would be able to hold that lead and keep Stevenson scoreless until the second half, but then the lack of fresh legs off the bench caught up to the Cardinals and the Bulldogs scored multiple goals in succession to take the lead.

Cruz answered with another goal late in the game, but it wasn’t enough to even things up. Winlock head coach Corny Sanchez said the deep bench of Stevenson made the difference, but was proud of the way his skeleton crew played.

Winlock’s (0-7-1) learning season continues, but it won’t get that much easier as they head to Kalama on Wednesday for their next match.

