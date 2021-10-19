2B Soccer: Kalama starts strong against Toutle Lake

TOUTLE — Kalama took control early in a 2B Central win over Toutle Lake as the Chinooks rode a big halftime lead to an 8-1 win over the Ducks.

The Chinooks were in strong form in the first half as they built a 5-0 lead by halftime. In the second half, coach John Bates instituted a “header’s only” restriction for his players so as to not run up the score. They didn’t get any headers in the net, but a few of their cross attempts made their way into the goal throughout the remainder of the match.

Kailey Shipley led the way for the Chinooks with three scores to earn herself a hat trick on the match. Sophie Givens added two goals of her own while Ava Beck, Aubrey Doerty and Jasmine Dunlap each added one goal for the Chinooks.

“This game tonight gave us a chance to work on our passing and stuff and gave us a little bit of finishing,” Bates said. “We’re focused on Wednesday, it’s going to be a good game.”

Kalama (10-1-1) has an important league showdown at home against Toledo on Wednesday.

“We just need to pass quicker and finish,” Bates said about Wednesday’s matchup. “Our shooting, we need to finish instead of just shooting, there’s a difference.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.