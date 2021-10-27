2B Soccer: Kalama falls to Onalaska on penalties

KALAMA — It wouldn’t really be a true Kalama vs. Onalaska matchup if it ended any other way.

For the fourth time in their past five meetings, the Chinooks and Loggers couldn’t settle their differences in 80 minutes and went to spot to decide things. This time, it was Onalaska that came out the better, winning the shootout 4-3 to take the match 1-0.

“It is what it is,” Kalama coach John Bates said. “I think we had the better chances than them. They outplayed us in the first half. I’m proud of these girls… PKs can go any way.”

Onalaska converted all four of its penalties. Josie Brandenburg, Sophie Given, and Kailey Shipley made theirs for Kalama, but Ava Beck’s shot went straight at Ony keeper Alex Cleveland-Barrera, and Bridgette Hollifield’s went off the crossbar to give the Loggers the win.

The result mattered little to Kalama, which had sealed a South 2B title Monday with a win over Stevenson. The Chinooks will be the South’s top seed going into the district tournament, and host the North’s No. 4 to open the postseason.

“There was no real stress on us,” Bates said. “Win or lose, we’re still alright.”