2B Soccer: Kalama falls to Onalaska on penalties

KALAMA — It wouldn’t really be a true Kalama vs. Onalaska matchup if it ended any other way.
For the fourth time in their past five meetings, the Chinooks and Loggers couldn’t settle their differences in 80 minutes and went to spot to decide things. This time, it was Onalaska that came out the better, winning the shootout 4-3 to take the match 1-0.
“It is what it is,” Kalama coach John Bates said. “I think we had the better chances than them. They outplayed us in the first half. I’m proud of these girls… PKs can go any way.”
Onalaska converted all four of its penalties. Josie Brandenburg, Sophie Given, and Kailey Shipley made theirs for Kalama, but Ava Beck’s shot went straight at Ony keeper Alex Cleveland-Barrera, and Bridgette Hollifield’s went off the crossbar to give the Loggers the win.
The result mattered little to Kalama, which had sealed a South 2B title Monday with a win over Stevenson. The Chinooks will be the South’s top seed going into the district tournament, and host the North’s No. 4 to open the postseason.
“There was no real stress on us,” Bates said. “Win or lose, we’re still alright.”
But the match did settle things behind Kalama; Onalaska’s win — its second on PKs in as many matches — gives the Loggers second place in the division, finishing ahead of Toledo.
For two halves, the two sides struggled through a driving rainstorm that made both the pitch and the ball slippery and limited much of any offense. Both teams put two shots on target in the first half, none of which should have troubled Cleveland-Barrera or Kalama keeper Jessica Meyer, but did, entirely due to the conditions.
“I’m proud of our kids; they played tough,” Bates said. “The rain took it away from us a little bit, the ball was fast-moving.”
Play opened up a bit more in the second half, with the Chinooks forcing four saves out of Cleveland-Barrera. The Loggers had the best chance of the night in the 42nd minute when the last Kalama defender slipped while going for the ball, giving Kaiyah Sandridge a 40-yard one-on-one opportunity, but Meyer stood strong and made the save.
Meyer finished with five stops on the night.
It’s the same way the regular season ended back during the winter. That time around, Onalaska won 1-0 on penalties at Kalama, but come the end of the District tournament, the Chinooks got their revenge in the finals.
This time around, Bates is expecting something similar:
“We’ll meet again.”